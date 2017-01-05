The first flakes of the year fell across the region late Thursday. NBC10 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Glenn Hurricane Schwartz breaks down the expected totals and looks ahead to the changing snow for Saturday. (Published 25 minutes ago)

FIRST: THE SNOW

It started pretty much on schedule, between 7 and 8pm in much of the area. It started officially in Philadelphia at 7:52pm. It’s a weak disturbance moving rapidly through the area, bringing mainly light snow to the area overnight.

The “overnight” part is important, too. With little traffic, road crews have a much easier time taking care of the streets. In contrast, snow plows apparently got stuck in traffic in Buffalo today, turning a small mess into a big mess.

HOW MUCH?

Computer models show no indication of this system strengthening during the night, so our original predictions still look OK. Here’s the latest model based on data from 7pm Thursday:

Photo credit: TropicalTidbits.com

It shows the same thing earlier models did: a couple inches of snow around the Philadelphia, West Chester, Wilmington, Mt. Holly region, with less to the north and the south. The slightly brighter color near the Jersey Shore suggests closer to 3”. But the snow is ending even at the Shore at 7am, the time of the forecast map, as you can see below:

Photo credit: TropicalTidbits.com

SHORE SNOW SATURDAY

There’s another disturbance coming right on the heels of the first. This one is going to be a real storm, and parts of some southern states are going to get slammed by it. In our case, the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches could get more snow from that storm Saturday than what they’ll see tonight.

The overall pattern does NOT favor the storm strengthening rapidly or tracking more up the coast. In this case, it’s mainly about how wide the significant snow area is on the north side of the storm. It’s a battle between the southern moisture and the Arctic air over New England. Some Thursday evening computer models show a lot of snow for the Jersey Shore, while others show much less. Below is a compromise-type map, the Canadian, which shows a storm offshore and a huge area of precipitation around it:

Photo credit: TropicalTidbits.com

DON’T FORGET THE COLD

Arctic air is moving in now, and it’s just going to get colder and colder as we head toward the weekend. Here are predicted temperatures at 7am Sunday from the latest computer model.

Photo credit: TropicalTidbits.com

Remember, these are temperatures, not wind chills. I expect 15-30 mph winds Sunday, so wind chills should be down near ZERO in places.

But, like other cold blasts this season, it’s not going to last for a long time. The warm up starts Tuesday, and look at the forecast maps for Wednesday compared to normal:

Photo credit: TropicalTidbits.com

That’s the entire eastern half of the country with WAAAY above normal temperatures! We could even get back to 50+ degrees that day.