Police say a tip from a Snapchat account helped them rescue a victim of sexual assault and put her alleged attacker behind bars. NBC10s Drew Smith has the story from Camden County.

A South Jersey man already accused of sexually assaulting a woman then posting the incident to Snapchat is now accused of sexually assaulting a teen last year.

Gibbsboro police found the 18-year-old bloodied, bruised and disoriented inside Maison Mallon’s home on Aug. 19 after a friend of the victim alerted investigators to Mallon’s Snapchat post, Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo said in a news release.

The woman became unconscious after drinking at Mallon's home, investigators said. She required two surgeries following the attack.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Mallon held without bail as the 24-year-old awaited trial on aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault and related charges in this case and other charges stemming from two earlier accusations of sexually assaulting two minors in Feb. 2016.

On Wednesday, the county prosecutor announced that a 17-year-old came forward to allege that Mallon sexually assaulted her in his home in March 2016. She told investigators that she couldn’t move her body after Mallon gave her a drink – he then sexually assaulted her, investigators said.

Mallon faces additional charges in that case.

Anyone with more information about Mallon is asked to contact Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (856) 225-7105.