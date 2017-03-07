4 Hurt After Shooting Leads to Crash in Germantown | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

4 Hurt After Shooting Leads to Crash in Germantown

A man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on the 1100 block of E. Haines Street at 6:34 p.m. when an unidentified gunman fired two shots at the vehicle.

By David Chang

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Four people are in the hospital after a shooting led to a crash in the Germantown section of Philadelphia Tuesday night. (Published 44 minutes ago)

    Four people are in the hospital after a shooting led to a crash in the Germantown section of Philadelphia Tuesday night.

    A man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on the 1100 block of E. Haines Street at 6:34 p.m. when an unidentified gunman fired two shots at the vehicle. A passenger inside the Jeep, a 25-year-old man, was shot at least once and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep crashed into a car that was traveling westbound.

    The 25-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition. The driver of the Jeep as well as a man and woman in their 50s who were inside the other vehicle all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    No arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of the gunman.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices