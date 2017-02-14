Police arrested a woman accused of crashing into two vehicles as well as a pedestrian in Germantown and then fleeing the scene. NBC10 obtained surveillance video of the incident. (Published 49 minutes ago)

Police arrested a woman accused of crashing into two vehicles as well as a pedestrian and then fleeing the scene in the Germantown section of Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The unidentified woman was driving a rental car near Germantown and Armat streets around 9:30 a.m. when she struck a Chevrolet Impala, police said.

The woman allegedly continued driving and then struck a pedestrian as well as another vehicle. The woman fled the scene and drove back to the rental car building, according to investigators. When she arrived she was arrested by responding officers, police said.

The pedestrian who was struck was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. Officials say Shelly Yanoff, a longtime Philadelphia activist, and her husband were also inside one of the vehicles struck by the hit-and-run driver. Yanoff was not seriously injured however.

Police have not yet released the suspect's identity.