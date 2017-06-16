A gunman walked up to a man in a crowd outside a Philadelphia and opened fire overnight.

The gunman, wearing a hoodie, rubber gloves and a mask took aim at the 22-year-old victim outside Chang Sam on Germantown Avenue in Germantown around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Philadelphia police said.

The restaurant was open at the time and the victim was surrounded by several other young people when the gunman approached, police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"The shooter did not even take into consideration the fact that there were so many innocent victims within close proximity to this victim," Small said. "Several of the bystanders were just inches away from the victim while he was being shot."

Officers arrived to find the victim shot six times and rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he underwent surgery in stable but critical condition.

"Fortunately there were no other victims," Small said.

Surveillance video clearly captured the entire incident, Small said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.