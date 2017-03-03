As bartenders tried to break up a bar fight at a restaurant along Germantown Avenue in Mount Airy, bullets started to fly. NBC10’s Katy Zachry has the details.

An argument spilled from outside a Philadelphia bar and restaurant onto a busy street before a gunman opened fire, shooting four people, including a bartender trying to calm patrons.

The fight broke out just after live music at 7165 Restaurant on Germantown Avenue in Mt Airy wrapped up around 2 a.m. Friday. As the crowd filed out of the bar, the argument escalated and a man pulled out a gun.

"The employees, including the female employee who was shot, they were outside trying to calm everything down, trying to stop the fight, when the shooter fired the shots," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector said.

After the shooting, victims were loaded into private vehicles and rushed to the hospital. A 26-year-old man shot multiple times never made it as the car he was in crashed nearby. Police then scooped him up and took him to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The other three gunshot victims were listed in stable condition.

The shooter got away, investigators said.

The stretch of cobblestoned Germantown Avenue where the shooting occurred is a popular stretch of stores, eateries and bars. One bullet struck the window of 7165.