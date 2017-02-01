Garth Brooks to Bring Country to Philadelphia | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Garth Brooks to Bring Country to Philadelphia

Show marks country music icon's 1st Philadelphia concert in nearly 2 decades

By Roy Aguilar

    AP
    Garth Brooks performs during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards in 2015.

    Country music legend Garth Brooks fans can rejoice.

    The music icon is returning to Philadelphia for the first time in nearly two decades.

    Brooks announced Wednesday that he will be performing at the Wells Fargo Center Saturday, March 25. His wife, Trisha Yearwood, is set to open the show. 

    The spring concert -- Brooks' first since 1998, according to organizers -- will mark the best-selling solo artist's last Pennsylvania appearance of his World Tour.

    Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. on the Wells Fargo Center website. The tickets, which are priced at $74.98 with fees, may also be purchased by phone at 1-844-442-7842.

