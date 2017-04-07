I-95 is 5th most dangerous in the country.

In an effort to curb car accidents and fatalities along I-95, Delaware is leading the charge by hitting the highway.

From Saturday, April 8th through Sunday, April 9th, Delaware law enforcement will be out in full force to enforce a safe driving campaign during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Delaware State Police coordinated the initiative to include all 15 states along I-95, from Maine to Florida. The multi-state crackdown on the nearly 2,000 mile long interstate highway will focus on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving, impaired driving, seat belt use, pedestrian safety, as well as motorcycle and commercial vehicle safety and enforcement.

“We want drivers to arrive alive-- so put your phone down, reduce your speeds, wear your seat belt and don’t drive impaired,” Director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Jana Simpler, said in a statement.

The campaign is part of the International Association of Chiefs of Police's (IACP) “The Drive to Save Lives Campaign," with the goal of changing dangerous motorist behavior on highways.

According to the NHTSA, this past year was especially dangerous for drivers. 2015 saw the largest spike increase in traffic fatalities since 1966, while distracted driving fatalities increased 8.8%, with 10% of all fatal crashes believed to be at the hands of distracted drivers.

I-95 is rated as the 5th most dangerous interstate in the United States, ranking in the top 10 in fatalities in the past years.