Friends and Family Remember Richard Zappile

Friends and family are remembering a law enforcement veteran in Philadelphia. Richard Zappile passed away last Saturday at the age of 70-years-old after a battle with cancer, and was laid to rest on Friday in South Philadelphia. Zappile served Philadelphia for years, serving as First Deputy Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department in the 90s. Zapille was also Deputy Mayor of Philadelphia, as well as serving as Chief of the Philadelphia Housing Authority Police. Zappile was also the father of NBC10 Assignment Editor Marlena Zappile. Our hearts are with her and her family.