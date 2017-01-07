Snow totals in some parts of the region could be slightly higher than Friday forecasts as the storm arrived before dawn in Delaware and southern New Jersey. here's the latest Saturday morning from NBC10 First Alert meteorologist Krystal Klei. (Published 9 minutes ago)

LATEST ON THE SNOW

Snow is falling in southern areas of the region, with a steady pace of large flakes already coating places like Sussex County, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey.

The pre-dawn arrival of the storm is about on schedule with NBC10 First Alert meteorologists' forecast for the storm Friday evening when expectations for the storm trended for slightly higher totals than predicted earlier in the day.

HOW MUCH?

Here’s the latest model based on data from 9 p.m. showing snow totals by 3 p.m. Saturday:

Saturday Snow and Bitter Cold

For those looking for a written breakdown, here's what's expected in a few key spots:

Rehoboth Beach - 8+ inches

Atlantic City- 6 inches or more

Dover - 3-5 inches

Wilmington/Philadelphia/Trenton - 2-3 inches

Pottstown - 1-3 inches

The LOW pressure area is in the same place and has the same strength as the models showed last night, but the north and westward expanse of the snow has increased. That’s why the snow totals are increased with tonight’s forecast.

As for the timing, expect it to be snowing across much of Delaware and South Jersey by the time you wake up. The snowfall will get progressively heavier through the day and should move out by 6 p.m.

Photo credit: NBC10

DON’T FORGET THE COLD

Arctic air continues to move in, and it’s just going to get colder and colder as we head toward the weekend. Here are predicted temperatures at 7 a.m. Sunday:

Photo credit: TropicalTidbits.com

Remember, these are temperatures, not wind chills. I expect 15 to 30 mph winds Sunday, so wind chills should be down near ZERO in places.

But, like other cold blasts this season, it’s not going to last for a long time. The warm up starts Tuesday, and look at the forecast maps for Wednesday compared to normal:





Photo credit: TropicalTidbits.com

That’s the entire eastern half of the country with WAAAY above normal temperatures! We could even get back to 50-plus degrees that day.