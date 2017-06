A freight train carrying propane derailed in Bucks County.

The accident occurred on a bridge off Jessica Lane in Sellersville around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say 17 train cars operated by East Penn Railroad were carrying propane when they derailed. No injuries have been reported but fuel is currently leaking into a nearby creek due to the derailment. Hazmat crews are responding to the scene.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.