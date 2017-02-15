A husband and wife are in the hospital after they were both struck by a driver while they rode their bikes in Franklin Township, New Jersey Wednesday afternoon, investigators said. The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested, according to police.

A driver was arrested after he struck a husband and wife who were riding their bikes in Gloucester County, New Jersey Wednesday afternoon, according to investigators.

Susan Kinnan, 57, and her husband John Kinnan, Jr., 62, both of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, were riding bicycles on the southbound shoulder of Delsea Drive in Franklin Township when they were struck by a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Susan Kinnan was airlifted to the Cooper Medical Center where she is in critical condition. Her husband was taken by ambulance to Cooper and is in stable condition.

The driver of the Elantra, identified by police as Emilio Ortega III, 41, of Monroeville, New Jersey, stopped at the scene. Ortega was arrested and charged with two counts of assault by auto and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Franklin Township Police continue to investigate the incident.