A Pennsylvania high school will march down Pennsylvania Avenue during Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

The Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band will make the trip from Murraysville – a suburb of Pittsburgh – to the Nation’s Capital for the parade performance Friday.

"We're very excited, a little bit of nerves," Ashley Li, a junior in the band told NBC-affiliate WPXI.

Friday marks the first time the band will perform on Inauguration Day as they march in the Third Division.

"To walk down Pennsylvania Avenue and be a part of that celebration, that's what America is all about," said band instructor Kevin Pollack. "No matter what your political leanings are, you're celebrating a change in power and a new president and that's what we do in this country."

The band's Inauguration Day playlist pays homage to the Keystone State including costumed characters like Benjamin Franklin and Betsy Ross, reported WPXI.