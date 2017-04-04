Suspect Stabs 2 Teens Outside Day Care in Frankford

A suspect stabbed a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman outside a day care in the Frankford section of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. Both victims are in stable condition but no arrests have been made.

Two teens are recovering after they were stabbed outside a day care center in the Frankford section of Philadelphia late Tuesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were outside a day care on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue at 4:12 p.m. when a suspect stabbed both of them before fleeing the scene. Police say the front windows of the day care were broken during the incident.

Both teens were taken to Temple University Hospital and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police say both victims know the suspect but they have not yet released a description.