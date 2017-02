A woman died in a house fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Officials are investigating the cause of the deadly blaze. (Published 21 minutes ago)

A woman died in a house fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia late Monday afternoon.

The fire started at a home on the 5200 block of Akron Street at 4:37 p.m. Responding firefighters found an unresponsive 65-year-old woman inside. She was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m.

Officials have not yet revealed the woman’s identity. They continue to investigate the cause of the fire.