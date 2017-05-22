Vandal Targets Mural of Late Philly Mayor Frank Rizzo

A vandal or vandals targeted a mural of former Philadelphia mayor Frank Rizzo. The mural is located on 9th and Montrose streets in South Philadelphia. The person or people responsible large botches of black paint on the mural. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Officials say four black paint splotches were found on the mural located on 9th and Montrose streets over the weekend. A paint gun may have been used in the vandalism, according to investigators. They also say the material used is a substance that is "different than just graffiti paint."

A spokesperson for Mural Arts Philadelphia released a statement on the vandalism.

“Mural Arts prides itself on responding within 24 hours during the few circumstances where murals get tagged or defaced," the spokesperson wrote. "In this case, with the Rizzo Mural, a lift cannot be brought in because of the rain. And a lift is needed because of the height of the damage. Mural Arts is working actively on a plan to address and repair the mural which will happen in the next few days.”

The mural was also vandalized in 2012.



Rizzo served as Philadelphia’s Police Commissioner for four years before serving two terms as the city’s mayor from 1972 to 1980.

Both as commissioner and mayor, Rizzo was remembered as an extremely polarizing figure, having both loyal supporters and extreme detractors. He died of a heart attack back in 1991.

