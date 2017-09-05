A highway worker was struck and killed by a car in Franconia Township Tuesday afternoon. SkyForce10 was over the scene of the crash.

A Montgomery County highway worker was struck and killed by a car while painting lines on a road near an elementary school.

Police say two Franconia Township Highway Department workers were hit by a passing vehicle at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near West Broad Street Elementary School. Both men were part of a crew that was painting lines on the road surface on West Broad Street near Lion's Gate Circle in Franconia Township at the time of the crash.



One of the workers died from his injuries while the other worker remains hospitalized. Police have not yet revealed the identities of the victims or the condition of the surviving worker.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Police continue to investigate.