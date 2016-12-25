Residents along one Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood woke up Christmas morning to discover they were victims of a Grinch.

A tire slasher vandalized around 10 cars parked along Foulkrod Street in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia late Christmas Eve or early Christmas.

"I just don't get it," said neighbor Bill Clark. "What pleasure does somebody get out of slashing peoples' tires?"

Clark, who rushed home from visiting family in South Jersey after learning of the vandalism, said he recently put on new tires at a cost around $600.

Officers responded to the block Sunday morning, said Philadelphia Police. They didn’t immediately reveal any details about the vandalism. 2016: A Tumultuous Year in Photos