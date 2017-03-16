Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event to formally launch the Biden Institute, a research and policy center focused on domestic issues at the University of Delaware, in Newark, Del., Monday, March 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be honored with the HELP HERO Humanitarian Award in New York City Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be presenting the award at the annual HELP USA 30th anniversary luncheon in recognition of Biden's advocacy work for veterans and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Some of Biden's advocacy includes sponsoring the Violence Against Women Act of 1994, creating the first White House Advisor on Violence Against Women, and speaking out against sexual assault at the 2016 Academy Awards.

HELP USA operates a shelter service for survivors of domestic violence, and provdes support programs in East New York, the neighborhood with the highest rate of domestic violence in New York City.

Cuomo helped found HELP USA nearly 30 years ago. The organization helps over 1,000 domestic violence survivors annually.

The luncheon will take place at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.