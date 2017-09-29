A former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has opened a new pizza restaurant in the Garden State.
According to NJ.com, Kathy Wakile has announced the soft opening of Pizza Love, which is opening in Wyckoff on Wyckoff Avenue.
"PizzaLove's kitchen is heating up & testing our menu!" a caption read on a photo of pizza she posted on her verified Instagram account. "Stop in and have a bite during our soft opening!"
The Instagram for the restaurant, shows an abundance of dishes it plans to serve such as pizza, salads, garlic knots and even pistachio gelato.
"This is something I've been wanting to do for a very long time," Wakile told NJ Advance Media in back in May.
Wakile joined the television show’s cast as a regular in 2011, but began appearing less often in 2014, NJ.com reports. She made some appearances last season but will not appear in the show's upcoming eighth season.