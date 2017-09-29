A former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has opened a new pizza restaurant in the Garden State.

According to NJ.com, Kathy Wakile has announced the soft opening of Pizza Love, which is opening in Wyckoff on Wyckoff Avenue.

The Wait is Over! Who's Hungry? @pizzalove_201 PizzaLove's kitchen is heating up & testing our menu! Stop in and have a bite during our soft opening! Dine in Take out Delivery 201-891-6666 @pizzalove_201 #pizzalove #pasta #sandwiches #salads #byob A post shared by Kathy Wakile (@kathywakile) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

"PizzaLove's kitchen is heating up & testing our menu!" a caption read on a photo of pizza she posted on her verified Instagram account. "Stop in and have a bite during our soft opening!"

❤️Salad Love❤️ Build your own salad @pizzalove_201 Stop in during our soft open, our pizza maker & chefs are ready for you! Dine In Take Out Delivery #pizzalove #saladlove #pastalove #sandwich 637 Wyckoff Ave Wyckoff, NJ 201-891-6666 A post shared by Pizza Love (@pizzalove_201) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

The Instagram for the restaurant, shows an abundance of dishes it plans to serve such as pizza, salads, garlic knots and even pistachio gelato.

"This is something I've been wanting to do for a very long time," Wakile told NJ Advance Media in back in May.

Wakile joined the television show’s cast as a regular in 2011, but began appearing less often in 2014, NJ.com reports. She made some appearances last season but will not appear in the show's upcoming eighth season.

