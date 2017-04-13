A former Boy Scout leader was convicted on 11 child pornography charges in New Jersey and faces sexual abuse allegations dating back two decades, prosecutors say.

A Morristown jury found Stephen Corcoran guilty on 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child by possessing child pornography on a thumb drive and one count of exhibiting or showing child pornography to someone else, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp announced Wednesday.

The 49-year-old was taken into custody and will be sentenced June 2.

Corcoran also faces trial on separate sexual abuse charges stemming from allegations by three juveniles who were Boy Scouts during the 1990s, prosecutors said. The allegations were uncovered during a 2011 investigation into the alleged sexual assaults.

A witness disclosed that the former troop leader had shown him child pornography, and police subsequently found a thumb drive containing child porn images and videos from Corcoran's home, according to prosecutors.