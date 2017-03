A former bowling alley in Wilmington, Delaware has been reduced to rubble after a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Pike Creek Bowling Center around 5:30 Sunday morning. Flames and heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building as dozens of firefighters worked for more than an hour to put the flames out.

The center has been vacant since 2009 since the bowling alley closed after 21 years in business. No injuries were reported.