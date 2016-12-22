Forklift Crashes Into Unmarked Police Vehicle

Philadelphia police say a pair of detectives barely escaped injury after a forklift crashed into their vehicle.

The detectives were traveling in an unmarked police car Wednesday night on the 1600 block of Carpenter Street when a forklift driver somehow lost control and crashed into their vehicle.

The impact shattered the driver side windows of the police car. Amazingly however, neither the detectives nor the forklift driver were hurt in the crash.

Officials say if the forklift had struck a few inches away from where it hit the detectives could have been seriously injured. Officials continue to investigate the accident.