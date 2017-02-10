The endorsement of President Donald Trump by Philadelphia’s Fraternal Order of Police last September has proven fruitful in at least one way for the union’s members: Fatter paychecks.

The many protests and demonstrations on the streets of Philadelphia in January translated into nearly $3 million in overtime for city cops, according to figures provided by the city.

The civil unrest, a spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney said, was “the direct result of rushed White House policy announcements.”

The OT total does not include what the city police department spent overall for extra-hours work by its officers. The department doles out tens of millions each year in overtime for court appearances and investigative work.

The large amount last month related only to demonstration details will likely boost OT spending that has annually outpaced what the city anticipates, quarterly budget reports show. The police department had already spent $3.5 million more through the end of September than budget officials expected for the first three months of the current fiscal year, which began July 1.

And the city police department not only overspends on OT, it experienced a considerable rise each of the last three years: from $49 million in fiscal year 2014 to $53 million in 2015 to $64 million in 2016.

A spokesman for the police department did not respond to questions about the increases in annual overtime spending or how much the department spent in January on OT in addition to the $2.85 million for demonstrations.

The city has hosted large-scale events in recent years that some of the overtime increases could be attributed to: Pope Francis’ visit in 2015 and the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

As for January, which saw thousands turn out for the Women’s March on Jan. 21 and the Republican Congressional Caucus Retreat Jan. 25-27, Kenney spokesman Mike Dunn pointed to the new White House administration’s actions.

“The increased number of demonstrations we've seen over these past few weeks are the direct result of rushed White House policy announcements and implementation,” spokesman Mike Dunn said. “They highlight how important it is for the White House to fully vet policies before they are imposed, for Congress to insist on its legislative oversight as well, and for our federal representatives to open their doors to their constituents.”

Thousands Gather at PHL to Protest Travel Ban

The city budget office releases quarterly reports on spending, providing a look at both year-to-date totals and how much above or below each department’s spending is compared to the budget adopted each June. The initial spending plan includes anticipated expenditures for costs like overtime.

Dunn did not provide insight into how, if at all, the city compensates for quarterly overspending.

A City Council committee holds a hearing each quarter on changes to city spending, but its oversight powers are limited to the equivalent of a rubber stamp, one Councilwoman previously admitted.

In addition to the police overtime, city workers in other departments also received additional pay related to the January uptick in demonstrations: $35,700 for the fire department, $22,000 for the public property department, $15,400 for Streets and $7,000 for Fleet.

In total, the city paid out more than $2.9 million.

“As you can see, the cost to the City of these demonstrations is significant, and places an increased burden on our police force,” Dunn said. “We are proud of the PPD who have worked long hours to ensure public safety and freedom of expression go hand in hand.”