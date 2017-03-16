A woman was shaken but miraculously physically unscathed after she says a huge chunk of ice flew off a box truck and smashed her windshield on the Garden State Parkway Thursday.

Authorities got a report about the accident near mile marker 136 on the southbound side of the highway shortly before 11:30 a.m. The woman tells NBC 4 New York she was driving along in the middle lane when the ice came flying off a truck moving on the opposite side of the roadway.

She drove about a mile with the decimated windshield before she was able to pull over, she said. Her father came to her rescue.

"I had no idea what to do or where to go," said Rachel Krasnanski. "I just put my hazards on and tried to get over as fast as I could."

Her father said he was just glad she was OK.

By law, motorists are required to remove all ice and snow from their vehicles before driving, especially from the hoods, windows and roofs. Drivers who fail to do so face fines up to $1,000 for failing to do so.

It wasn't clear if police expected to track down the driver of the box truck.