Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth inexplicably collapsed 7 minutes, 37 seconds into Saturday night's game against the Devils and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Neuvirth was in a crouch position awaiting a neutral zone faceoff when his left arm dropped down and he fell over backward onto the ice, fully outstretched.

Neuvirth did not move at all until medical personnel rushed onto the ice. He eventually began to move his legs and within several minutes was sitting upright before being helped onto the stretcher.

It was believed he was being taken via ambulance to an area hospital.

There was no immediate word on what caused the incident.

Neuvirth was the scheduled starter in this game even though Steve Mason was out with an illness. Mason, who is 0-9 lifetime against the Devils, was to work Sunday's game in New York against the Rangers.

But because of Mason's illness, the Flyers had to recall Anthony Stolarz from the Phantoms on an emergency basis. Stolarz arrived late to the Wells Fargo Center, missed warmups and was still in the dressing room when the game began.

Stolarz got to the bench early in the opening minutes of play.

Neuvirth was attended on the ice by the Flyers' entire medical team, including trainer Jim McCrossin and team physician Gary Dorshimer, among others.

General manager Ron Hextall and others sitting the Flyers' executive balcony boxes emptied out and went immediately to the dressing room.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Flyers tweeted that Neuvirth was awake and alert. He is being taken to the hospital for evaluation. The team will reveal more information on what happened Sunday.