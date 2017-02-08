A flashing first for southeastern Pennsylvania Wednesday as PennDOT activated the area’s first flashing yellow arrow (FYA) traffic signal at a Chester County intersection.

The FYA at the fork for Route 52 (Lenape Road) at Pocopson Road/W. Creek Road in Pocopson Township will help alleviate potential heavier volume expected as PennDOT spends $8.6 million to “replace the structurally-deficient Route 926 (Street Road) bridge over the Brandywine Creek in Birmingham and Pocopson townships,” PennDOT said.

The FYA means driver must yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians before turning, PennDOT said.

The Route 52 intersection is close to railroad tracks and the FYA will help “move additional traffic through the crossroads by allowing a greater number of drivers to make left turns onto Pocopson Road or W. Creek Road,” PennDOT said.

The Street Road bridge will close Monday and is expected to be replaced by September, PennDOT said. During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto U.S. 202, U.S. 1 and Route 52.

The FYA is the first in the Philadelphia region and follows a May 2016 installation in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County, PennDOT said.