A man died after being shot in the head in the hallway of a Fishtown apartment complex. Police do not know what led to the shooting, but there were children inside the apartment at the time. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has more details about the deadly shooting.

Philadelphia Police found a man dead in the hallway of a Fishtown apartment building and the alleged shooter still on the scene early Wednesday.

Gunfire rang out around 3:30 a.m. inside the complex at 1000 East Montgomery Avenue. Police and medics found the man on the floor of a second-story hallway dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

"We believe that the shooter and the victim did know each other," police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The shooter cooperated with investigators and police recovered a semi-automatic gun, Small said.

Killing in Fishtown Apartment

NBC10 is live on the scene where a man was found dead in a Fishtown Apartment early Wednesday. Stay with NBC10 as we learn more about this developing story. (Published 45 minutes ago)

The scene is right outside an apartment with children inside. Investigators took those children from that unit, police said.

No word yet on a motive for the shooting as investigators continued to question friends and family Wednesday morning.

The apartment building used to be a school, police said.