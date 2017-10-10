A blow torch, a large fish hook and fists. Those were the weapons three men allegedly used while torturing a man over two days at the Jersey shore.

A 36-year-old New York man stopped two Atlantic City police officers Monday afternoon in front of the city’s public safety building and told investigators of his harrowing experience while being robbed of $700.

The man told officers he was held against his will in an apartment along South Georgia Avenue – a short distance from Boardwalk Hall – and assaulted by three men. The victim told investigators his captors burned his feet with a blow torch, stuck a fish hook in his mouth and chin and repeatedly punched him over two days.

Doctors at a local hospital treated the victim for his injuries.

Officers rushed to the apartment to find Mark Hopewell, 32, in possession of a small blow torch, police said. Officers also arrested Roberto Alicea, 28, of Mays Landing. Both men face robbery, aggravated assault, weapons and conspiracy charges and remained jailed Tuesday. It was unclear if they have an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police actively are searching for the third suspect. Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text "ACPD" and a message to 847411.

Police didn't reveal how all the men know each other.