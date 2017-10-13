Firefighters Respond to Incident at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Firefighters Respond to Incident at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts

By Brian X. McCrone and Ben Payne

    NBC10 Skyforce
    Firefighters outside the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, where smoke was reported on the seventh floor, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Firefighters stretched out the hoses Friday evening into the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts for a report of smoke, according to emergency officials.

    A few fire engines and ladder companies responded to the institution's highrise facility near North Broad and Arch streets in Center City about 5:45 p.m. Smoke could not be seen from NBC10 Skyforce helicopter, but emergency dispatch officials said smoke was reported on the seventh floor.

    Firefighters remained at the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and it remained unclear if any damage was reported to any of the institution's studios, offices or artworks inside the building.

