 Firefighters Rescue 3 After Van and Car Crash in Chester | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Firefighters Rescue 3 After Van and Car Crash in Chester

By David Chang

24 minutes ago

Firefighters rescued three people after a van and car were involved in an accident in Chester Sunday night. The crash occurred on 9th Street and Highland Avenue shortly before 7:45 p.m. When firefighters and medics arrived they found a van on its side with two people trapped inside. The firefighters and medics managed to pull the victims out of the vehicle within ten minutes. Three people involved in the crash were taken to Crozer Chester Hospital where they are currently in stable condition. Chester Police are investigating the accident.

