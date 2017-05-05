Firefighter Faces Charges in Alleged Murder Conspiracy

A 30-year-old New Jersey firefighter has been arrested on murder and conspiracy charges in the shooting death of a 39-year-old man found gravely wounded on a city street earlier this week.

Kaheem Hunt, of Paterson, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder and weapons crimes in the death of Juan Martinez, also of Paterson. Authorities say Martinez was found shot near Madison and Essex streets shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. He died while undergoing surgery a short time later.

Hunt's relationship to the victim wasn't clear, and it wasn't known if authorities had other suspects. Authorities didn't elaborate on the nature of the alleged conspiracy.

According to the Paterson Times, Hunt has been working for the Paterson Fire Department for nearly five years. The local fire chief told the paper Hunt would be suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Information on an attorney for Hunt wasn't immediately available.