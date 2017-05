A powerful fire ripped through Barnaby’s Restaurant & Pub in Haverford early Saturday morning.

Flames could be seen engulfing the restaurant’s interior and roof around 3 a.m. A spokesman for the Drexel Hill Fire Co. said the blaze was not under control as of 7 a.m.

The fire department could not confirm if anyone was in the building or if there are any injuries. Officials do not know what caused the fire.