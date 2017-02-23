Fire Rages at South Jersey Building Under Construction

Fire raged through a building under construction in Gloucester County Thursday evening.

Fire broke out at the LogistiCenter at Logan located along the 2600 block of Oldmans Creek Road in Logan Township just before 6 p.m.

Heavy flames could be seen on a corner of the roof of a large warehouse from SkyForce10 overhead.

Fire crews could be seen on the roof spraying water on materials that were burning on the roof.

There was no word of injuries or how the fire started.

Refresh the page for updates on this developing story.