A resident and two police officers were hospitalized following an apartment fire in Pennsauken, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

The fire started at the Sycamore Ridge Apartments on 7715 Broad Street around 2 p.m.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control. A resident of the complex as well as two police officers who ran inside to look for occupants suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital. All three are recovering.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire.