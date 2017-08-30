Fire Claims Bucks County Elderly Couple

A Bensalem couple died in their burning home overnight. Firefighters say they tried to get in, but they could not get past the wall of flames. The fire appears to be caused by a candle. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has more details about the deadly fire.

Firefighters found an elderly couple dead inside their Bucks County home early Wednesday.

Crews arrived around 12:30 a.m. to find the two-story home along Kings Lane in Bensalem fully engulfed in flames, Bensalem Township Battalion Chief Rob Sponheimer said.

After about an hour firefighters had the blaze under control but it was too late for the residents who didn’t make it out.

Neighbors in two homes were evacuated but uninjured in the blaze, firefighters said.

The blaze appeared to be accidental, caused by a candle, firefighters said. Power was out in the area Tuesday night.