Firefighters are battling a massive building fire in Chester, Delaware County. SkyForce10 was above the scene.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Crews are battling a large fire at a building in Chester, Delaware County.

The 2-alarm fire started at a building on the 700 block of W. 3rd Street Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. Officials have not yet revealed whether anyone was injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.