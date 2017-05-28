 Fire Destroys Barn in Lehigh Township | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Fire Destroys Barn in Lehigh Township

By David Chang and Dylan McDevitt

32 minutes ago

A fire destroyed a barn in Lehigh Township early Saturday evening. The fire started at a barn on Cedar Drive near Walnut Drive around 6:15 p.m. Dylan McDevitt, who was having a picnic with his family nearby, witnessed the fire and recorded as the barn collapsed. No animals were inside the barn at the time and no injuries were reported. Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire.

A fire destroyed a barn in Lehigh Township Saturday. Dylan McDevitt, a witness, recorded as the flames caused the barn to collapse.

