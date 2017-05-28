Fire Destroys Barn in Lehigh Township

A fire destroyed a barn in Lehigh Township early Saturday evening. The fire started at a barn on Cedar Drive near Walnut Drive around 6:15 p.m. Dylan McDevitt, who was having a picnic with his family nearby, witnessed the fire and recorded as the barn collapsed. No animals were inside the barn at the time and no injuries were reported. Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire.

