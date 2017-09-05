Researchers at the Jersey Shore are on the lookout for Great White sharks. NBC10's Ted Greenberg gives us an inside look at the tools they're using to track one of the ocean's greatest predators. Track sharks at the shore with OCEARCH by clicking HERE or by downloading the Global Shark Tracker app for your iPhone or Android.

Move over Mary Lee. There’s a new shark making the rounds in the waters off the Jersey Shore.

Finn, a young, 4-foot-11-inch long Great White shark weighing 79.2 pounds, surfaced off the coast of Belmar and Asbury Park at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, according to the nonprofit shark-tracking group OCEARCH.

Finn was first tagged on August 12 in Mountauk, New York.

According to OCEARCH, when a shark’s dorsal fin breaks through the water, it sends a signal to a satellite. This is what their term 'ping' means, and this is how OCEARCH knows the sharks are at the surface of the waters near us.

Over the summer, several sharks have ‘pinged’ near New Jersey including JD, Cisco, Mary Lee and Hilton.

