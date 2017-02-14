A film highlighting a Philadelphia media legend’s time spent with The Beatles in 1964 walked away with a Grammy on Sunday for ‘Best Music Film.’

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years," directed by Ron Howard, highlights the 1964 ‘English Invasion’ when The Beatles made their first visit to the United States. It features never-before-seen footage of Larry Kane’s reports from when he traveled the United States with the band.

At 21-years-old, Kane sent the group a letter asking for an interview. What he got back was a full itinerary and a check so he could travel with the band to document the historic event.

Kane spent over 30 years as a reporter in the Philadelphia area and was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia’s Hall of Fame in 1994.

