Residents have been evacuated from their homes after a neighboring two story row home caught fire in West Philadelphia.

The three alarm fire ignited Saturday morning from a home located at 62nd and Arch Streets in Philadelphia. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from a rear, second-story window as crews began to fight the blaze.

Officials report that SEPTA is using buses to give firefighters and residents a place to keep warm due to the cold temperatures. No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated.