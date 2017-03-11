Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Blaze in West Philadelphia | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Blaze in West Philadelphia

By NBC10 Staff

    Residents have been evacuated from their homes after a neighboring two story row home caught fire in West Philadelphia.

    The three alarm fire ignited Saturday morning from a home located at 62nd and Arch Streets in Philadelphia. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from a rear, second-story window as crews began to fight the blaze.

    Officials report that SEPTA is using buses to give firefighters and residents a place to keep warm due to the cold temperatures. No injuries have been reported.

    This story is developing and will be updated.

