Feuding NJ Neighbors Die in Murder-Suicide: Prosecutor

Two men who lived in the same apartment building and had a long-standing feud died Sunday morning in a murder-suicide, officials said.

One of the men, who was 66-years-old, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby of their building on Linden Street in Hackensack, said Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal.

Police officers found the shooter, a 63-year-old man, dead of a gunshot wound to the head behind the building, Grewal said.

"This incident is an unfortunate culmination of a long-running dispute between two residents of the building," Grewal said.

"There's no cause for panic in the greater community," he added.

The men's names weren't released pending notification of their families, Grewal said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, he said.