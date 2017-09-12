A Philadelphia mother was arrested after she allegedly left multiple bags of the highly addictive opioid Fentanyl at a Delaware County Catholic elementary school while dropping her child off at Kindergarten.



Police say Dollinda Williams, 29, was dropping her child off at St. Bernadette of Lourdes Catholic Elementary School in Drexel Hill Thursday when she accidentally dropped a plastic bag containing dozens of smaller bags with a white powder inside in the school’s parking lot.

Parents discovered the bag and gave it to the school’s principal who contacted police.

Police determined there were 41 bags in all, 12 empty and 29 full of Fentanyl. No children were injured during the incident.

After an investigation, Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children.

Ken Gavin, a spokesperson with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, confirmed with NBC10 that Williams is a parent of a student at St. Bernadette. He also said she is not an employee or volunteer at the school.



Fentanyl is a powerful opioid approximately 100 times more potent than heroin. When used illegally, it is often converted to powder form by drug dealers.

