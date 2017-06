Wildlife officials are working to capture a bear that climbed up a tree in Feasterville-Trevose Bucks County. The bear remained in the tree early Sunday evening even after officials shot it with a tranquilizer.

The animal climbed up a tree near a Kmart and the White Chapel Memorial Park Inc. Cemetery on the 100 block of Street Road. Wildlife officials shot the bear with a tranquilizer but it remained awake and on the tree as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials continue to work to safely get the animal down. A large crowd of onlookers has gathered in front of the tree.