Surprise Reunion: New Jersey Soldier Surprises Young Son, Arrives Home on a Fire Truck | NBC 10 Philadelphia
By Faith Johnson

    Sheila Allen

    It was a surprise homecoming in Pennsville, New Jersey for 5 year old Jace Allen, as he is reunited with his father.

    Tom Allen, an E5 Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force, arrived home riding in a fire truck as a special surprise for his young son.

    Sheila Allen, high school sweetheart and Tom's wife of six years told NBC10, “We surprised our son with a firetruck in front of our house, but the biggest surprise is what was waiting inside, his father”.  

    Allen had been serving away from home for the past six months.

    The sheer joy captured on Jace's face says it all.

    What a special surprise.

