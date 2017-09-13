Father Accused of Murdering 4-Month-Old Son

A Berks County father is accused of murdering his infant son.

Joshua Eric Leas, 31, of Robesonia, Pennsylvania, is charged with criminal homicide, 1st and 3rd degree murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

The investigation began on June 16 around 11:15 a.m. when Leas contacted South Heidelberg Township Police and reported that his 4-month-old son Logan Jeffrey Leas was unconscious. The baby was taken to the Reading Hospital and Medical Center where doctors discovered he was suffering from a brain bleed. He was then transported to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Center for further treatment.

Physicians determined the child was suffering from a subdural bleed, an injury normally caused by a head injury. They also found old bruising on his back and right side of his body. The baby died from his injuries three days later on June 19.

On June 22, an autopsy revealed the baby died from a subdural hemorrhage caused by a traumatic head injury. On August 31, investigators determined the hemorrhage was caused by “violent shaking of and impact to head.” On September 5, his death was ruled a homicide.

Based on the investigation, police determined Leas killed his son by physically assaulting him. He was arrested Wednesday at his job in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania and is currently awaiting arraignment. Officials say no bail amount will be set due to the nature of the charges.

