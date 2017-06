A fatal crash on Interstate 276 closed the highway's westbound lanes near Bensalem early Saturday, state police said.

The highway remained closed at 7:30 a.m., with detoured routes recommended for all traffic east of Exit 351 in Bensalem and west of Exit 343 in Willow Grove, police said.

Troopers would not give details to the crash, which occurred about 3 a.m.