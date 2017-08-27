Car Crashes Into NJ Restaurant Parking Lot, 2 Die

A car lost control and crashed into a restaurant parking lot, killing at least one person. Kat Creag reports. (Published Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017)

A driver lost control and crashed into a restaurant parking lot early Saturday, killing two people, police said.

A Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Route 4 in Paramus when it lost control and flipped over into the parking lot of an Olive Garden restaurant at the Bergen Town Center shopping area, police said.

All four people were ejected from the car, the Bergen County prosecutor's office said.

A 19-year-old woman from Garfield was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said. Another woman from Garfield, believed to be in her early 20s, died at the hospital.

A third young woman, also from Garfield and in her early 20s, was hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.

A 23-year-old man from Paterson was treated and released, authorities said.