Surveillance video captured a man torching an iconic Philadelphia eatery and police hope the public can help them find the arsonist.

The man – wearing a winter cap, black leather coat, red shirt and gray pants with a logo on the back left leg – can be seen walking along the 700 block of S 4th Street around 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 12, trying the doors of several vehicles and peering at some properties on the Queen Village block near the Famous 4th Street Delicatessen, Philadelphia Police said Monday.

The man is then seen running down the block. About 10 minutes later, a fire begins outside Famous 4th, police said.

Philadelphia Firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the fire at 4th and Bainbridge streets, which caused cosmetic damage to the deli’s brick exterior while melting phone lines, police said.

Famous 4th Street has been a favorite stop for Philadelphia political leaders, residents and visitors since it opened in 1923. The deli continues to be known for its Jewish delicatessen fare.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact Philadelphia Police Arson Task Force Det. Ken Golczewski at 215-446-7875.