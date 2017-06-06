Kenneth M. Rothweiler speaks at his office in Philadelphia June 6. Behind him, the Ferretti Family is pictured left to right: Stacey Betts, Richard, Mary Lou Ferretti and Lisa Newman (Richard’s sister).

Philadelphia attorneys are filing a civil complaint against the City of Philadelphia and police officers on behalf of the family of Richard Ferretti who was allegedly shot by police on May 4, 2016.

Attorneys Kenneth M. Rothweiler and Todd A. Schoenhaus of Eisenberg Rothweiler Winkler Eisnberg & Jeck, P.C. announced the filing today. The suit is being filed against the city of Philadelphia and three police officers, including Shannon Coolbaugh who, the suit claims, shot Ferretti while he was trying to park his car.

The family is filing the lawsuit while investigation is still underway.

The Ferretti family, who live lives 15 miles outside of Allentown, have said they are searching for answers, and have gotten very little information regarding the fatal shooting.

The family's lawyers allege that the only information they have received is that Ferretti was driving around looking for a parking spot when officers in plainclothes pulled in front of his car, and got out.

The suit alleges Coolbaugh shot at Ferretti’s car some five times.

After being shot, Ferretti’s car is said to have drifted, hitting a parked car. Ferretti died some time later, at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The action of shooting at a moving vehicle is a violation of the directive of the Philadelphia Police Department, the suit claims. It argues that, “police stripped Richard Ferretti of his constitutional rights and violated their own policies when they shot and killed him as he looked for a parking spot.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said, "Both Commissioner Ross and I are very concerned by the officers' action, and we're incredibly sorry for this family's loss."